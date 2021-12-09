All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1919 - A nurse teaches girls how to prepare baby food.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646876
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|253.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.7 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
1910s1919assistancebabiesbabybaby bottlebaby foodchildchild welfarechildhoodchildrenchildren's bureaucommunitiescommunitydoctorsgovernmenthealthhealthcarehelphistoricalhistoryinfantskidsmedical attentionmedical caremedicsnursesnutritionnutritionalpediatricianspediatricsphysiciansprotectionsocial programssupportwelfareyoungstersyouth