All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, a man tries to leave a saloon when a fight breaks out.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646870
Video clip length: 01:16FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|97.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd01:29CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat tries to use a spider web to catch fish, and winds up getting caught himself.
hd00:56CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat reads a newspaper advertisement seeking proof that men evolved from monkeys.
hd01:12CIRCA 1920s - Various classic cars, including a 1931 Rolls Royce Phantom, a Chrysler Imperial LeBaron and a Mercedes-Benz SSK are shown.
hd01:00CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat offers to help his owner with a homework assignment on the moon.