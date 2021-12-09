 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1943 - Men wok on an aircraft component at a British defense plant.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646867
Video clip length: 00:42FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV81.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.1 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1940 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, Hitler, Goebbels and other Nazi officials address an excited crowd.
hd01:20CIRCA 1940 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, Hitler, Goebbels and other Nazi officials address an excited crowd.
CIRCA 1943 - A college girl works as a chemical engineer at a steel mill.
hd00:39CIRCA 1943 - A college girl works as a chemical engineer at a steel mill.
CIRCA 1943 - Soldiers and civilians search the rubble in a war-torn German city.
hd01:12CIRCA 1943 - Soldiers and civilians search the rubble in a war-torn German city.
CIRCA 1940s - Sailors spot an enemy ship and attack it in the ocean in 1943.
hd02:39CIRCA 1940s - Sailors spot an enemy ship and attack it in the ocean in 1943.
CIRCA 1930s - As narrated in 1939, Seabiscuit wins his match race against War Admiral in the late 1930s.
hd01:15CIRCA 1930s - As narrated in 1939, Seabiscuit wins his match race against War Admiral in the late 1930s.
CIRCA 1940s - Red Cross workers pack boxes with supplies later taken aboard a Portuguese barque, during World War II.
hd00:34CIRCA 1940s - Red Cross workers pack boxes with supplies later taken aboard a Portuguese barque, during World War II.
CIRCA 1940s - The Royal Air Force, flying Avro Lancaster bombers, bombs Nazi targets in Essen, Germany, during World War II.
hd01:05CIRCA 1940s - The Royal Air Force, flying Avro Lancaster bombers, bombs Nazi targets in Essen, Germany, during World War II.
CIRCA 1940 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, French troops brace themselves for a Nazi attack on Paris, and Parisians evacuate children.
hd00:48CIRCA 1940 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, French troops brace themselves for a Nazi attack on Paris, and Parisians evacuate children.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film, the three little pigs build their houses out of straw, matchsticks and bricks.
4k01:15CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film, the three little pigs build their houses out of straw, matchsticks and bricks.
CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film, a gremlin almost tricks Bugs Bunny into blowing up a bomb on an air base.
4k01:49CIRCA 1943 - In this animated film, a gremlin almost tricks Bugs Bunny into blowing up a bomb on an air base.
CIRCA 1941 - In this Frank Capra documentary, the Luftwaffe and German army begin an attack on Russia (narrated in 1943).
4k01:22CIRCA 1941 - In this Frank Capra documentary, the Luftwaffe and German army begin an attack on Russia (narrated in 1943).
CIRCA 1941 - In this Frank Capra documentary, Russian sailors play the music accompanying traditional Russian dancers (narrated in 1943).
4k00:33CIRCA 1941 - In this Frank Capra documentary, Russian sailors play the music accompanying traditional Russian dancers (narrated in 1943).

Related video keywords