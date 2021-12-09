 
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1937 - Joe Louis defeats Jim Braddock in a boxing match at Comiskey Park.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646786
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP460.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

