CIRCA 1937 - Joe Louis defeats Jim Braddock in a boxing match at Comiskey Park.
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646786
Video clip length: 00:46FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|60.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4 MB
