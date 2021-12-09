 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1924 - In this silent comedy, a driver (Harold Lloyd) confuses a discarded helmet for a traffic button.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646777
Video clip length: 01:25FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4110.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.8 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat watches monkeys dance the Charleston.
hd00:53CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat watches monkeys dance the Charleston.
CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat tries to use a spider web to catch fish, and winds up getting caught himself.
hd01:29CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat tries to use a spider web to catch fish, and winds up getting caught himself.
CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat talks to the man in the moon.
hd00:49CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat talks to the man in the moon.
CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat reads a newspaper advertisement seeking proof that men evolved from monkeys.
hd00:56CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat reads a newspaper advertisement seeking proof that men evolved from monkeys.
CIRCA 1920s - Various classic cars, including a 1931 Rolls Royce Phantom, a Chrysler Imperial LeBaron and a Mercedes-Benz SSK are shown.
hd01:12CIRCA 1920s - Various classic cars, including a 1931 Rolls Royce Phantom, a Chrysler Imperial LeBaron and a Mercedes-Benz SSK are shown.
CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat tries to steal fish from a restaurant.
hd01:04CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat tries to steal fish from a restaurant.
CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat offers to help his owner with a homework assignment on the moon.
hd01:00CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat offers to help his owner with a homework assignment on the moon.
CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat asks a family tree of monkeys to help him with a scheme but they attack him.
hd01:38CIRCA 1924 - In this animated film, Felix the Cat asks a family tree of monkeys to help him with a scheme but they attack him.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1920s - Lenin is shown with his cat, giving a speech and, later, dead in his coffin and Joseph Stalin attends his funeral, in Russia.
4k00:35CIRCA 1920s - Lenin is shown with his cat, giving a speech and, later, dead in his coffin and Joseph Stalin attends his funeral, in Russia.

Related video keywords