 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1919 - Nurses measure a woman's baby.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646765
Video clip length: 00:58FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV284.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1919 - A nurse teaches girls how to prepare baby food.
4k00:46CIRCA 1919 - A nurse teaches girls how to prepare baby food.
CIRCA 1919 - A nurse travels to rural farmland to teach women about pediatrics.
4k00:39CIRCA 1919 - A nurse travels to rural farmland to teach women about pediatrics.
CIRCA 1919 - A white public health nurse makes house calls in a rural African-American community.
4k00:30CIRCA 1919 - A white public health nurse makes house calls in a rural African-American community.
CIRCA 1919 - A nurse teaches girls how to bathe a baby.
4k01:05CIRCA 1919 - A nurse teaches girls how to bathe a baby.
CIRCA 1919 - After hearing from a female pediatrician, a mayor and local businessmen decide to appoint a free public health nurse for the community.
4k00:48CIRCA 1919 - After hearing from a female pediatrician, a mayor and local businessmen decide to appoint a free public health nurse for the community.
CIRCA 1919 - A school nurse checks children one by one in a schoolhouse.
4k00:41CIRCA 1919 - A school nurse checks children one by one in a schoolhouse.
CIRCA 1919 - A school nurse teaches children how to brush their teeth.
4k00:30CIRCA 1919 - A school nurse teaches children how to brush their teeth.
CIRCA 1919 - A young boy gets his vision and hearing tested.
4k00:38CIRCA 1919 - A young boy gets his vision and hearing tested.

Related video keywords