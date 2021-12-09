 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1932 - In this crime movie, a juvenile delinquent holds his dying friend in his lap and learns he took the fall for him.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646762
Video clip length: 01:26FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4105.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.3 MB

Related stock videos

Forensic officer picking up skull from ground
hd00:31Forensic officer picking up skull from ground
Conceptual footage of a dead woman holding a sharp knife covered with blood.
hd00:20Conceptual footage of a dead woman holding a sharp knife covered with blood.
Murder mystery concept
hd00:08Murder mystery concept
The killer holds an ax in his hands. Lockdown. Murder. Shadow of the criminal on the wall. Halloween. The room is flooded with red light. The lamp flickers a lot. Domestic violence.
4k00:11The killer holds an ax in his hands. Lockdown. Murder. Shadow of the criminal on the wall. Halloween. The room is flooded with red light. The lamp flickers a lot. Domestic violence.
Forensic Office Brushing Skull with a slide
hd00:43Forensic Office Brushing Skull with a slide
Forensic Office behind police tape brushing skull
hd00:31Forensic Office behind police tape brushing skull
Domestic violence. A man kills his victim with an ax. Lockdown. Murder. Shadow of the criminal on the wall. Halloween. The room is flooded with red light. Scene from a horror movie. Killer.
4k00:20Domestic violence. A man kills his victim with an ax. Lockdown. Murder. Shadow of the criminal on the wall. Halloween. The room is flooded with red light. Scene from a horror movie. Killer.
Sniper or killer shoots to bodyguard of politician or businessman , then they fall on the floor . Killer killing bodyguard or gangster by pistol . Staged shot on RED DRAGON camera in slow motion .
4k00:21Sniper or killer shoots to bodyguard of politician or businessman , then they fall on the floor . Killer killing bodyguard or gangster by pistol . Staged shot on RED DRAGON camera in slow motion .

Related video keywords