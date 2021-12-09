 
CIRCA 1966 - In this horror comedy, Dr. Frankenstein's granddaughter orders her newly reanimated creation to murder her grandfather.

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646753
Video clip length: 01:00FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP477.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.4 MB

