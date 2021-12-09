 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1930s - Jewish schoolchildren are led in song outside.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646750
Video clip length: 00:47FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV92.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1930s - A group dance takes place outside in an eastern European Jewish community.
hd00:46CIRCA 1930s - A group dance takes place outside in an eastern European Jewish community.
CIRCA 1930s - Children addressed by a man in a Jewish eastern Europe neighborhood.
hd00:43CIRCA 1930s - Children addressed by a man in a Jewish eastern Europe neighborhood.
CIRCA 1930s - A group dance takes place outside in an eastern European Jewish community.
hd00:50CIRCA 1930s - A group dance takes place outside in an eastern European Jewish community.
CIRCA 1930s - A Jewish family works on spinning wheels.
hd00:42CIRCA 1930s - A Jewish family works on spinning wheels.
CIRCA 1930s - Eastern Europeans en route to a Jewish ceremony ride bicycles and wagons.
hd00:41CIRCA 1930s - Eastern Europeans en route to a Jewish ceremony ride bicycles and wagons.
CIRCA 1930s - Jewish schoolchildren are led in song outside.
hd00:48CIRCA 1930s - Jewish schoolchildren are led in song outside.
CIRCA 1930s - Cops escort a speaker in Eastern Europe after he gives an address in Hebrew.
hd01:05CIRCA 1930s - Cops escort a speaker in Eastern Europe after he gives an address in Hebrew.
CIRCA 1930s - A small band plays a concert in a gazebo in eastern Europe.
hd00:36CIRCA 1930s - A small band plays a concert in a gazebo in eastern Europe.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

CIRCA 1933 - In this animated film, Dick and Larry and other vendors at a bakers convention fail to sell their goods.
4k00:44CIRCA 1933 - In this animated film, Dick and Larry and other vendors at a bakers convention fail to sell their goods.
CIRCA 1933 - In this animated film, Jewish contestants in a baking competition play a record made of matzo.
4k01:07CIRCA 1933 - In this animated film, Jewish contestants in a baking competition play a record made of matzo.
CIRCA 1930s - In this Frank Capra documentary narrated by Walter Huston, organized religion is demeaned and persecuted in Nazi Germany.
4k02:08CIRCA 1930s - In this Frank Capra documentary narrated by Walter Huston, organized religion is demeaned and persecuted in Nazi Germany.
CIRCA 1933 - Jewish demonstrators, including veterans, in London's Hyde Park gather to protest their country's ongoing trade with Nazi Germany.
4k00:37CIRCA 1933 - Jewish demonstrators, including veterans, in London's Hyde Park gather to protest their country's ongoing trade with Nazi Germany.

Related video keywords