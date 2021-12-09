 
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a USAF airman rides a train through the countryside and thinks proudly of America.

By Rick Ray

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, communists have taken over American courts and sentence a man for selling bread.
hd01:00CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, communists have taken over American courts and sentence a man for selling bread.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a US Army Air Force airman is horrified to see communist soldiers taking mail from a hotel to censor it.
hd01:13CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a US Army Air Force airman is horrified to see communist soldiers taking mail from a hotel to censor it.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a USAF airman explains how his military training prepared him to stand up for American values over communism.
hd00:52CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a USAF airman explains how his military training prepared him to stand up for American values over communism.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a man flees from a communist prison at night.
hd01:15CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a man flees from a communist prison at night.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, an American man is charged with treason for fighting back against new communist overlords.
hd01:06CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, an American man is charged with treason for fighting back against new communist overlords.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, communists take over an American town and tell them the new rules.
hd01:12CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, communists take over an American town and tell them the new rules.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, an American man is sentenced to death for refusing to swear allegiance to communism.
hd00:55CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, an American man is sentenced to death for refusing to swear allegiance to communism.
CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a US Army Air Force airman fleeing from the communists hides in his hotel room.
hd00:51CIRCA 1951 - In this propaganda film, a US Army Air Force airman fleeing from the communists hides in his hotel room.

