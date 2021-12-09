All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1942 - A US Navy seaplane is hoisted onto a ship so mechanics can inspect it.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646726
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|294.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|36.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd01:05CIRCA 1942 - Interned Japanese-Americans work as farmers and mechanics at their internment camps, and are paid wages.
4k00:44CIRCA 1942 - US Navy mechanics perform maintenance and inspections on planes that have just landed on an aircraft carrier's flight deck.
hd01:57CIRCA 1940s - US army pilots join the RAF in preparing bombers to fly over Nazi-occupied France in 1942.