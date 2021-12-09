 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1942 - A US Navy seaplane is hoisted onto a ship so mechanics can inspect it.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646726
Video clip length: 00:44FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV294.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.2 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1942 - Interned Japanese-Americans work as farmers and mechanics at their internment camps, and are paid wages.
hd01:05CIRCA 1942 - Interned Japanese-Americans work as farmers and mechanics at their internment camps, and are paid wages.
CIRCA 1942 - US Navy mechanics perform maintenance and inspections on planes that have just landed on an aircraft carrier's flight deck.
4k00:44CIRCA 1942 - US Navy mechanics perform maintenance and inspections on planes that have just landed on an aircraft carrier's flight deck.
CIRCA 1940s - US army pilots join the RAF in preparing bombers to fly over Nazi-occupied France in 1942.
hd01:57CIRCA 1940s - US army pilots join the RAF in preparing bombers to fly over Nazi-occupied France in 1942.
CIRCA 1942 - Japanese-American teenage boys are taught trades at their internment camps, such as scientific farming and machinist work.
hd00:26CIRCA 1942 - Japanese-American teenage boys are taught trades at their internment camps, such as scientific farming and machinist work.

Related video keywords