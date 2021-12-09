All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1942 - US Navy observation planes are catapulted from their ships.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646720
Video clip length: 01:01FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|377.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related video keywords
1940s1942aircraft carriersaircraftsairmenairplanesarmed forcesaviationbattleshipscatapult planescatapultscockpitscruisersfliersflightflight deckmilitarynavalnavy fliersnavy pilotsnavy planesobservation planespilotsplanessailorsseamenshipsunited states navyvesselswarshipsworld war iiworld war twowwii