 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers celebrate with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646711
Video clip length: 01:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4101.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.6 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, jovial British soldiers in Crete find their sleep interrupted by Greek farmers and goats.
hd01:20CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, jovial British soldiers in Crete find their sleep interrupted by Greek farmers and goats.
CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers drink and dance with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.
hd01:19CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers drink and dance with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.
CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers eat and dance with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.
hd00:44CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers eat and dance with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.

Related video keywords