All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers celebrate with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646711
Video clip length: 01:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|101.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd01:20CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, jovial British soldiers in Crete find their sleep interrupted by Greek farmers and goats.
hd01:19CIRCA 1957 - In this war film, British soldiers drink and dance with the Greek civilians they have liberated on Crete.
Related video keywords
1950s1957action moviesarmed forcesblack and whitebritishcelebratescelebratingcelebrationscinemacivilianscretedancesdancingdramasdrinksentertainmentfeature filmsfictionfictionalfilmsgreecegreekgreek orthodoxliberatedliberationmilitarymoviesmusicmusiciansproductionsreunitedsoldierstoastingtoastswar movies