CIRCA 1966 - Exteriors of run-down old nightclubs on Hollywood's Sunset Strip.

R

By Rick Ray

  Stock footage ID: 1083646705
Video clip length: 01:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV132.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9 MB

