CIRCA 1941 - Isolationist Charles Lindbergh says interventionists have given comfort to the enemy.

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646684
Video clip length: 00:41FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV242.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

