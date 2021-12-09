 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

CIRCA 1938 - Scenery and history of the landscape where Minnesota borders Canada.

R

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646678
Video clip length: 00:59FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV112.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

CIRCA 1938 - Civilian Conservation Corps workers build garages, cabins, and water towers at Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park.
hd00:50CIRCA 1938 - Civilian Conservation Corps workers build garages, cabins, and water towers at Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park.
CIRCA 1938 - Henry Schoolcraft's historic discovery of the Mississippi River's connection to Minnesota's Lake Itasca is explained.
hd00:57CIRCA 1938 - Henry Schoolcraft's historic discovery of the Mississippi River's connection to Minnesota's Lake Itasca is explained.
CIRCA 1938 - Scenic views of Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park are offered from its observation towers.
hd00:47CIRCA 1938 - Scenic views of Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park are offered from its observation towers.
CIRCA 1938 - Scenic views of Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park while its history is shared.
hd00:30CIRCA 1938 - Scenic views of Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park while its history is shared.
CIRCA 1938 - Many Native Americans living on the Canadian border in Minnesota still lead traditional lives.
hd00:54CIRCA 1938 - Many Native Americans living on the Canadian border in Minnesota still lead traditional lives.
CIRCA 1938 - Civilian Conservation Corps workers help build out Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park.
hd00:35CIRCA 1938 - Civilian Conservation Corps workers help build out Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park.
CIRCA 1938 - Native Americans act in a pageant at Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park to re-enact trade with white fur trappers.
hd00:37CIRCA 1938 - Native Americans act in a pageant at Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park to re-enact trade with white fur trappers.
CIRCA 1938 - A historical pageant begins in Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park, where Native Americans participate in recreating history.
hd00:55CIRCA 1938 - A historical pageant begins in Minnesota's Lake Itasca State Park, where Native Americans participate in recreating history.

Related video keywords