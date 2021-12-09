All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, a railroad executive almost succeeds in shooting a cowboy dead in a saloon.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646651
Video clip length: 01:23FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|103.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.8 MB
Related stock videos
hd01:32CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, men on a train shoot at Native Americans who are pursuing a Pony Express rider on horseback near the tracks.
hd00:41CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, a woman who works in a saloon shoots a gambler for being rude to her.
hd00:41CIRCA 1924 - In this silent film, men singing as they build a railroad take a brief break to shoot at passing Native Americans on horseback.
hd01:05CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, a Native American uses a rifle to shoot a settler dead after a fight between their communities.
hd01:22CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, Native Americans on horseback rush settlers hiding on a stopped train and a battle ensues.
hd00:43CIRCA 1924 - In this silent western film, a white woman is killed in the crossfire when Native Americans and settlers do battle on a railroad track.
hd00:59CIRCA 1924 - A Frenchman disguised as a Native American gets into a fist fight with a settler during a fight between cowboys and Indians.