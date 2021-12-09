All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Stock video
CIRCA 1916 - In this silent film, a woman brought to court in Babylon is sentenced to the marriage market.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646642
Video clip length: 01:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|103.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12 MB
