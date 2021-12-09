All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1924 - A man (Harold Lloyd) starts speeding when he realizes the motorcycle behind him is just a man on a joyride and not a cop.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646639
Video clip length: 01:08FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|88.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.7 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:44CIRCA 1924 - In this silent comedy, a speeding driver (Harold Lloyd) is caught by a motorcycle cop.
hd01:10CIRCA 1924 - In this silent comedy, a man (Harold Lloyd) must chase a car with his family and mother-in-law as it speeds out of control downhill.
Related video keywords
19161920s1924automobilesblack and whitecinemacomedianscomediccomediescomedycouplesdomesticdomesticitydriversdrivesdrivingentertainmentfeature filmsfictionfictionalfilmsfunnyharold lloydhumorhumorousmarriagemarried lifemotorcarsmotorcyclesmotorcyclistsmotoristsmoviesproductionssidecarssilent filmssilent moviesspeedspeedingspeedometer