All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
CIRCA 1937 - Case files get thumbed through in Thomas Dewey's office.
R
By Rick Ray
- Stock footage ID: 1083646621
Video clip length: 01:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|217.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:57CIRCA 1937 - In this western film, a town and saloon are overrun with horses which must be returned to their corral.
hd00:32CIRCA 1937 - In this animated film, Betty Boop's cousin Irving pranks her by pretending to get strangled and she is fed up.
4k00:34LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - CIRCA 2020 - Aerial freeway cars travel along the 110 freeway in Los Angeles through tunnels and towards downtown skyline.
hd00:45CIRCA 1937 - In this animated film, Popeye cries at an airport because Olive Oyl has left him for a pilot.
hd00:57CIRCA 1930s - King George IV receives his crown, and Edward VIII abdicates to marry Wallis Simpson, in 1937.
hd00:34CIRCA 1937 - In this western film, a con man gets in trouble for running a shell game outside a saloon.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k01:07CIRCA 1937 - In this documentary directed by Frank Capra, Japan invades China and a Gallup poll reveals what Americans think.
4k01:23CIRCA 1937 - In this Frank Capra documentary, China's National Revolutionary Army puts up a hard fight against Japanese invaders in Nanjing.
4k00:53CIRCA 1945 - Winston Churchill is met by huge crowds in Athens' Constitution Square, during a trip to Greece.