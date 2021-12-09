All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Stock video
CIRCA 1945 - Streetcars drive by as a Japanese family begins salvage work in their war-torn neighborhood.
By Rick Ray
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
