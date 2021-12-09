 
CIRCA 1945 - Streetcars drive by as a Japanese family begins salvage work in their war-torn neighborhood.

By Rick Ray

  • Stock footage ID: 1083646615
Video clip length: 00:40FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4232.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.7 MB

