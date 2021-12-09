All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Stock video
CIRCA 1945 - A penitentiary in Nagasaki was completely leveled by the atomic bomb.
By Rick Ray
1940s1945atomic ageatomic bombatomic weaponsbombedbulletinsconcreteconvictsdeadlydebrisdestroyeddestructiondevastationfatalheadlineshistoricalhistoryinmatesjailjapankillednagasakinewsnews bulletinsnewsreelsnuclear bombnuclear weaponspenitentiaryprisonsreportagereportsrubbleruinsworld war iiworld war twowreckagewwii