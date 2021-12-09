 
Kyiv, Ukraine, July 19, 2021: A Rocket food delivery man rides his motorcycle down a flooded street. Climate change. Global warming.

By FineVideo

  • Stock footage ID: 1083645001
Video clip length: 00:06
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV73.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

