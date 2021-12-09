 
Kyiv, Ukraine, July 19, 2021: Climate change. Global warming. Flood. Flooded streets after heavy rain. The river overflowed its banks. Disaster. Cars are driving slowly along a flooded road. deluge

  • Stock footage ID: 1083644980
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV150.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.3 MB

Related stock videos

Car traffic on the flooded city street during heavy rain, heavy rainfall. Disaster flood, deluge. Water flow
hd00:13Car traffic on the flooded city street during heavy rain, heavy rainfall. Disaster flood, deluge. Water flow
Aerial view of flooding river Sava in Serbia
hd00:14Aerial view of flooding river Sava in Serbia
France, La Reole, February 4, 2021, The River Garonne overflowed its banks following heavy rainfall, flooded houses and streets in La Reole
4k00:15France, La Reole, February 4, 2021, The River Garonne overflowed its banks following heavy rainfall, flooded houses and streets in La Reole
MANILA, PHILIPPINES - CIRCA AUGUST 2012: Driving In Flooded Road Tropical Storm. Cars and vehicles struggle to drive through flooded streets during torrential rainstorm.
hd00:13MANILA, PHILIPPINES - CIRCA AUGUST 2012: Driving In Flooded Road Tropical Storm. Cars and vehicles struggle to drive through flooded streets during torrential rainstorm.
Flooding from river overtopping banks. Foamy stream of dirty water. Natural disasters, extreme weather.
4k00:20Flooding from river overtopping banks. Foamy stream of dirty water. Natural disasters, extreme weather.
Car traffic on the flooded city street during heavy rain, heavy rainfall. Disaster flood, deluge. Water flow
hd00:17Car traffic on the flooded city street during heavy rain, heavy rainfall. Disaster flood, deluge. Water flow
Cars passing on wet road on a heavy rain day
hd00:33Cars passing on wet road on a heavy rain day
Vehicle drives through flooded road. In the background is a levee of sandbags, the defense of the flooded river, slow motion
hd00:25Vehicle drives through flooded road. In the background is a levee of sandbags, the defense of the flooded river, slow motion

