All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Kyiv, Ukraine, July 19, 2021: Climate change. Global warming. Flood. Flooded streets after heavy rain. The river overflowed its banks. Disaster. Cars are driving slowly along a flooded road. deluge
F
By FineVideo
- Stock footage ID: 1083644980
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|150.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.3 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:13Car traffic on the flooded city street during heavy rain, heavy rainfall. Disaster flood, deluge. Water flow
4k00:15France, La Reole, February 4, 2021, The River Garonne overflowed its banks following heavy rainfall, flooded houses and streets in La Reole
hd00:13MANILA, PHILIPPINES - CIRCA AUGUST 2012: Driving In Flooded Road Tropical Storm. Cars and vehicles struggle to drive through flooded streets during torrential rainstorm.
4k00:20Flooding from river overtopping banks. Foamy stream of dirty water. Natural disasters, extreme weather.
hd00:17Car traffic on the flooded city street during heavy rain, heavy rainfall. Disaster flood, deluge. Water flow
Related video keywords
accidentautomobilecalamitycarcatastrophechangeclimateclimate changecrisisdamagedangerdelugedestroyeddestructiondirtydisasteremergencyeuropeextremefloodglobal warmingheavyheavy rainhomehurricaneinsuranceleaklossnatural disasternatureproblemrainrainstormrainwaterrescueroadstormstreetsubmergedthunderstormtowntreetsunamiurbanvehiclewarningwaterweatherwetwind