 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Montreal, Quebec Canada 12-04-2021: Saputo stadium home of the FC Montreal and olympic Stadium aerial view in winter

F

By Firefighter Montreal

  • Stock footage ID: 1083644971
Video clip length: 00:53FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4324.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV147.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV29.1 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium (November 01, 2015 - Montreal, Canada)
4k00:49Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium (November 01, 2015 - Montreal, Canada)
Montreal, Canada - July 28: Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
4k00:18Montreal, Canada - July 28: Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium (November 01, 2015 - Montreal, Canada)
4k00:23Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium (November 01, 2015 - Montreal, Canada)
Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium (November 01, 2015 - Montreal, Canada)
4k00:26Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium (November 01, 2015 - Montreal, Canada)
Montreal, Canada - August 2015. A Time lapse taken from Mont Royal overlooking the East end of Montreal and the Olympic Stadium.
hd00:15Montreal, Canada - August 2015. A Time lapse taken from Mont Royal overlooking the East end of Montreal and the Olympic Stadium.
Montreal, Canada - August 21 2019: Earth Zoom from Olympic Stadium
4k00:16Montreal, Canada - August 21 2019: Earth Zoom from Olympic Stadium
Montreal, Canada - Circa July 2016: Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium and Tower in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. At 165 meters, the Montreal Tower is the tallest inclined tower in the world.
4k00:25Montreal, Canada - Circa July 2016: Aerial view of Montreal Olympic Stadium and Tower in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. At 165 meters, the Montreal Tower is the tallest inclined tower in the world.
MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 2017: Wide Steadicam Display of The Olympic Stadium
4k00:14MONTREAL, CANADA - OCTOBER 2017: Wide Steadicam Display of The Olympic Stadium

Related video keywords