 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

An elderly bearded man eats milk ice cream in a waffle cone at a Christmas market in a store. Tasting a delicious dessert.

I

By Iana Popova

  • Stock footage ID: 1083643966
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV296.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV29.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.8 MB

Related stock videos

Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
Close up senior woman piggyback senior man at forest
4k00:05Close up senior woman piggyback senior man at forest
Bearded old man in Santa Claus clothing smiling and blowing snow into camera, isolated over blue background - christmas spirit concept close up 4k footage
4k00:17Bearded old man in Santa Claus clothing smiling and blowing snow into camera, isolated over blue background - christmas spirit concept close up 4k footage
Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
hd00:12Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, tracking shot, snowflakes, christmas tree with lights and decorated fireplace in background
Santa Claus in eyeglasses blowing snow, sending kiss and looking at camera, decorated fireplace and christmas tree on background
hd00:23Santa Claus in eyeglasses blowing snow, sending kiss and looking at camera, decorated fireplace and christmas tree on background
Funny old bearded Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas talking to camera greeting on Merry Christmas Happy New Year, standing in warehouse workshop, video calling by webcam online virtual chat concept.
4k00:28Funny old bearded Santa Claus, Saint Nicholas talking to camera greeting on Merry Christmas Happy New Year, standing in warehouse workshop, video calling by webcam online virtual chat concept.
Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, christmas tree with lights, decorated fireplace in background, tracking shot
hd00:11Santa Claus in sunglasses dancing and looking at the camera, christmas tree with lights, decorated fireplace in background, tracking shot
Funny Senior man in santa claus clothes and headphones is dancing to music played on his phone, isolated on blue snowy background - christmas spirit, christmas party close up 4k footage
4k00:27Funny Senior man in santa claus clothes and headphones is dancing to music played on his phone, isolated on blue snowy background - christmas spirit, christmas party close up 4k footage
Same model in other videos
An elderly white-haired man is working on a laptop, sitting on the grass among the yellow flowers in the park under a tree on a sunny summer day.
4k00:24An elderly white-haired man is working on a laptop, sitting on the grass among the yellow flowers in the park under a tree on a sunny summer day.
An elderly man with a gift in his hands stands at a Christmas market waiting for a date on a snowy winter evening. The concept of Christmas and New Year's holidays.
4k00:27An elderly man with a gift in his hands stands at a Christmas market waiting for a date on a snowy winter evening. The concept of Christmas and New Year's holidays.
A man eats lettuce leaves with chopsticks in an Asian restaurant. Hands of a man in close-up.
4k00:19A man eats lettuce leaves with chopsticks in an Asian restaurant. Hands of a man in close-up.
The concentrated face of an elderly man using a smartphone or computer. Close-up of the face of an elderly man with a beard who is reading or viewing information on his phone or computer.
4k00:17The concentrated face of an elderly man using a smartphone or computer. Close-up of the face of an elderly man with a beard who is reading or viewing information on his phone or computer.
A man is stirring a ready-made noodle soup and seasonings in a plate while sitting in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine. Hands of a man in close-up.
4k00:23A man is stirring a ready-made noodle soup and seasonings in a plate while sitting in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine. Hands of a man in close-up.
A man puts seasonings and hot pepper in a ready-made noodle soup in a bowl while sitting in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine. Hands of a man in close-up.
4k00:16A man puts seasonings and hot pepper in a ready-made noodle soup in a bowl while sitting in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine. Hands of a man in close-up.
Close-up of an elderly man with a beard enjoying hot Asian soup at lunch in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine.
4k00:17Close-up of an elderly man with a beard enjoying hot Asian soup at lunch in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine.
An elderly man with a beard is eating noodles with chopsticks in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine.
4k00:26An elderly man with a beard is eating noodles with chopsticks in a restaurant. The concept of Vietnamese cuisine.

Related video keywords