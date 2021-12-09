 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Florence, Italy - Nov 18 2021: Night shot of Caddy's Store, italian retailer of cosmetics, skin care, detergent and house cleaning.

f

By federico stevanin

  • Stock footage ID: 1083643735
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV47.1 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV15.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.2 MB

Related stock videos

Este, Padova Italy- Nov 15 2021: Night shot of tigota shop, italian retailer of cosmetics, skin care, detergent and house cleaning.
4k00:08Este, Padova Italy- Nov 15 2021: Night shot of tigota shop, italian retailer of cosmetics, skin care, detergent and house cleaning.
Harbor work during the night - Time lapse in La Spezia - Italy
hd00:10Harbor work during the night - Time lapse in La Spezia - Italy
Wide view time lapse of La Spezia Harbor in Italy - Night scene
hd00:05Wide view time lapse of La Spezia Harbor in Italy - Night scene
La Spezia harbor time lapse - Night scene - City traffic
hd00:05La Spezia harbor time lapse - Night scene - City traffic
La Spezia harbor time lapse - Night scene
hd00:10La Spezia harbor time lapse - Night scene
Fashion window display glidecam 2. Rome, Italy. December 2011
hd00:19Fashion window display glidecam 2. Rome, Italy. December 2011
Fashion window display glidecam 1. Rome, Italy. December 2011
hd00:16Fashion window display glidecam 1. Rome, Italy. December 2011
Louis Vuitton Window Display (Glidecam). Rome, Italy. December 2011
hd00:14Louis Vuitton Window Display (Glidecam). Rome, Italy. December 2011

Related video keywords