 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Miami, FL, USA - December 4, 2021: Aerial drone footage Miami Beach Art Basel at Convention Center

F

By Felix Mizioznikov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083642316
Video clip length: 00:20FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV300.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV76 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV15 MB

Related stock videos

Chicago, Illinois, USA - view of Cloud Gate "the bean" with pedestrians and reflections of skyline and people at Millennium Park with blue sky and few clouds - Timelapse without motion
4k00:10Chicago, Illinois, USA - view of Cloud Gate "the bean" with pedestrians and reflections of skyline and people at Millennium Park with blue sky and few clouds - Timelapse without motion
New Orleans, Louisiana - June 16, 2019: Crowds of people party and walk by the famous Preservation Hall Jazz Bar along the French Quarter and restaurants on Bourbon Street New Orleans Louisiana USA
4k00:24New Orleans, Louisiana - June 16, 2019: Crowds of people party and walk by the famous Preservation Hall Jazz Bar along the French Quarter and restaurants on Bourbon Street New Orleans Louisiana USA
New York City, September 2000: Original World Trade Center with Twin Towers, destroyed in 2001 during the September 11 2001 attacks, Time Lapse at Sunrise, Manhattan, USA
4k00:16New York City, September 2000: Original World Trade Center with Twin Towers, destroyed in 2001 during the September 11 2001 attacks, Time Lapse at Sunrise, Manhattan, USA
Dallas, Texas/USA - 03/31/2016: Dallas Sunset Time Lapse: The Travelling Man is a steel sculpture located at the Deep Ellum Station in Dallas. Sculptures by Brad Oldham and Brandon Oldenburg.
4k00:10Dallas, Texas/USA - 03/31/2016: Dallas Sunset Time Lapse: The Travelling Man is a steel sculpture located at the Deep Ellum Station in Dallas. Sculptures by Brad Oldham and Brandon Oldenburg.
Architecture and engineering. The unique design of the Brooklyn bridge in New York. Dolly shot
4k00:30Architecture and engineering. The unique design of the Brooklyn bridge in New York. Dolly shot
Seamless Animation of World Tour Doodle
hd00:15Seamless Animation of World Tour Doodle
New York City, New York, USA, May 9, 2020, We will dance again marquee of Joyce Theater during Corona Virus, Covid19
4k00:07New York City, New York, USA, May 9, 2020, We will dance again marquee of Joyce Theater during Corona Virus, Covid19
NEW YORK CITY, - APRIL 17: Main building of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. April 17, 2016 in NYC, New York, USA
4k00:39NEW YORK CITY, - APRIL 17: Main building of the Metropolitan Museum of Art. April 17, 2016 in NYC, New York, USA

Related video keywords