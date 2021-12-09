All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Hollywood, FL, USA - December 2, 2021: Aerial telephoto footage Hollywood FL municipal parking garage
F
- Stock footage ID: 1083642310
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|222.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|100.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Los Angeles, California, USA - Oct 8 2018: Los Angeles Downtown from Echo Park Aerial Telephoto Shot Sunset
hd00:21Los Angeles Night. This clip is an aerial shot of a top of a skyscraper in downtown Los Angeles, California that zooms out to show the rest of the city lit up at night.
4k00:21Los Angeles, California, USA - Oct 8 2018: Los Angeles Downtown from Echo Park Aerial Telephoto Shot Sunset
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:59New York City Circa-2015, low flying telephoto aerial view of Lower Manhattan Financial District buildings at night
4k00:25New York City Circa-2015, telephoto aerial view of Lower Manhattan Financial District skyscrapers, from Jersey City