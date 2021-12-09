 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Miami, FL, USA - December 4, 2021: Yachts at sunset Miami scene shot in 5k

F

By Felix Mizioznikov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083642238
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Editorial footage license
4K$1795120 × 2700MOV298.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV59.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV11.7 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial view of highway and Downtown buildings at sunset in Miami, Florida, United States.
4k00:30Aerial view of highway and Downtown buildings at sunset in Miami, Florida, United States.
Downtown of Los Angeles, California / Aerial, drone / 07.07.2017
4k00:07Downtown of Los Angeles, California / Aerial, drone / 07.07.2017
night light miami downtown bridge panorama 4k time lapse florida usa
4k00:04night light miami downtown bridge panorama 4k time lapse florida usa
FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - 20 APR 2019: Fort Lauderdale Florida industrial harbor night cruise ship. Cruise ships, nautical marine recreation revenue by tourism. Cargo ship port, research conservation.
4k00:29FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA - 20 APR 2019: Fort Lauderdale Florida industrial harbor night cruise ship. Cruise ships, nautical marine recreation revenue by tourism. Cargo ship port, research conservation.
Flying over Miami
hd00:18Flying over Miami
Miami skyline as seen from helicopter interior.
hd00:08Miami skyline as seen from helicopter interior.
Flying over Miami
hd00:18Flying over Miami
miami downtown sun light traffic bay street view 4k florida usa
4k00:15miami downtown sun light traffic bay street view 4k florida usa

Related video keywords