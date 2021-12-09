 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Miami Beach, FL, USA - December 4, 2021: Crowds at the Miami Art Basel edgewater tents at twilight

F

By Felix Mizioznikov

  • Stock footage ID: 1083642202
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV176 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV33.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.7 MB

Related stock videos

Miami - December 2012: Aerial sunset view Bayfront Park Downtown Miami sun, lens flare, Florida, USA
hd00:25Miami - December 2012: Aerial sunset view Bayfront Park Downtown Miami sun, lens flare, Florida, USA
MIAMI, FLORIDA USA - DECEMBER 11, 2014: The automated Miami Metromover rides through Downtown Miami at night. Point of view time-lapse through downtown Miami.
4k00:36MIAMI, FLORIDA USA - DECEMBER 11, 2014: The automated Miami Metromover rides through Downtown Miami at night. Point of view time-lapse through downtown Miami.
Miami - December 2012: Aerial coastal view of luxury condominiums downtown Miami, Florida, USA
hd00:29Miami - December 2012: Aerial coastal view of luxury condominiums downtown Miami, Florida, USA
Miami - December 2012: Aerial view American Airlines Arena home to Miami Heat Basketball Team, Miami, Florida, USA
hd00:22Miami - December 2012: Aerial view American Airlines Arena home to Miami Heat Basketball Team, Miami, Florida, USA
Miami - December 2012: Aerial view American Airlines Arena home to Miami Heat Basketball, Miami, Florida, USA, RED EPIC
hd00:25Miami - December 2012: Aerial view American Airlines Arena home to Miami Heat Basketball, Miami, Florida, USA, RED EPIC
MIAMI, FL, USA - DECEMBER 31, 2017: Aerial video bank buildings Downtown Miami high above 4k
4k00:29MIAMI, FL, USA - DECEMBER 31, 2017: Aerial video bank buildings Downtown Miami high above 4k
MIAMI BEACH - DECEMBER 17: Stock video of the Portofino Tower located at 300 South Pointe Dr which is a luxury residential condominium December 17, 2015 in Miami Beach FL
4k00:20MIAMI BEACH - DECEMBER 17: Stock video of the Portofino Tower located at 300 South Pointe Dr which is a luxury residential condominium December 17, 2015 in Miami Beach FL
Miami - December 2012: Aerial view American Airlines Arena home to Miami Heat Basketball Team, Miami, Florida, USA, RED EPIC
hd00:24Miami - December 2012: Aerial view American Airlines Arena home to Miami Heat Basketball Team, Miami, Florida, USA, RED EPIC

Related video keywords