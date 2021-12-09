All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Miami, FL, USA - December 4, 2021: Cruise ships near full capacity as covid travel restrictions loosen. 5k aerial drone video
F
- Stock footage ID: 1083642196
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|5120 × 2700
|MOV
|292.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|73.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|14.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:29Staten Island, NY, USA - November 20, 2021: Advantage Avenue crude oil tanker 5k aerial orbit