 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Jun. 2021, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Former Spanish colony with historic neighborhood. Aerial footage of the modern and dynamic metropolis in the Caribbean. High quality 4k footage

P

By Pro_Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083641860
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV100.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV19.8 MB

Related stock videos

4K Aerial view Hehuan Mountain, Beautiful clouds in the mountains at altitude of 3,700 meters in Taiwan.
4k00:294K Aerial view Hehuan Mountain, Beautiful clouds in the mountains at altitude of 3,700 meters in Taiwan.
Dubrovnik: Aerial view of the city harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Europe filmed by a drone 1/2
4k00:33Dubrovnik: Aerial view of the city harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Europe filmed by a drone 1/2
The Appian way was one of the strategically most important Roman roads, it connected Rome to Brindisi.
4k00:10The Appian way was one of the strategically most important Roman roads, it connected Rome to Brindisi.
Fort Myers Beach, close aerial view.
4k00:10Fort Myers Beach, close aerial view.
Aerial view over Ta Prohm Temple - Angkor, Cambodia,Tonlé Bati
4k00:10Aerial view over Ta Prohm Temple - Angkor, Cambodia,Tonlé Bati
Dubrovnik: Aerial view of the city harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Europe filmed by a drone 2/2
4k00:30Dubrovnik: Aerial view of the city harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Europe filmed by a drone 2/2
Inspiring red planet aerial view. Slower approaching the sheer, flat ginger cliffs at Monument Valley. Wild WIld West movies filing location, Utah and Arisona states border, USA. 4K drone footage.
4k00:33Inspiring red planet aerial view. Slower approaching the sheer, flat ginger cliffs at Monument Valley. Wild WIld West movies filing location, Utah and Arisona states border, USA. 4K drone footage.
Aerial view by drone of the Castle of Belcastel in summer, Lacave, Lot, Midi-Pyrenees, France Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees, Lacave, Lot, France
4k00:14Aerial view by drone of the Castle of Belcastel in summer, Lacave, Lot, Midi-Pyrenees, France Languedoc-Roussillon-Midi-Pyrenees, Lacave, Lot, France

Related video keywords