All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Jun. 2021, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. Former Spanish colony with historic neighborhood. Aerial footage of the modern and dynamic metropolis in the Caribbean. High quality 4k footage
P
By Pro_Studio
- Stock footage ID: 1083641860
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.1 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|100.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:294K Aerial view Hehuan Mountain, Beautiful clouds in the mountains at altitude of 3,700 meters in Taiwan.
4k00:33Dubrovnik: Aerial view of the city harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Europe filmed by a drone 1/2
4k00:10The Appian way was one of the strategically most important Roman roads, it connected Rome to Brindisi.
4k00:30Dubrovnik: Aerial view of the city harbor in the old town of Dubrovnik in Croatia, Europe filmed by a drone 2/2
4k00:33Inspiring red planet aerial view. Slower approaching the sheer, flat ginger cliffs at Monument Valley. Wild WIld West movies filing location, Utah and Arisona states border, USA. 4K drone footage.
Related video keywords
4kaerialarchitecturebackgroundbeautifulbuildingcentralcitycityscapecolonialcopy spaceculturaldaydistrictdominican republicdowntowndroneeditorialhistoricholidayhorizonlandmarklandscapemonumentalneighborhoodoldoutdoorspanoramaparkpunta canaroadsceneryscenicskysquarestreetsummersunsunnytourismtowntraffictravelurbanvacationvegetationvehicleviewwallpaperweekend