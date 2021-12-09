All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Minsk Belarus November 23,2021. Restless kids are jumping with happiness on their parents' bed next to the Christmas tree. Excited girls refuse to go to bed on Christmas Eve. waiting for xmas miracles
M
- Stock footage ID: 1083641170
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|90.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|23.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.6 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Sweet Little Girl Sleeps in Her Bed at Night, Her Mother Tucks Her Blanket in. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:28Cute baby smiling and looking in the camera close up. Little kid in Easter bunny costume, top view
4k00:16Smiling Indian parents playing with their cute children before going to sleep - playtime in bed. Happy carefree family from India - Young couple sitting together in bed with their son and daughter,...
Related video keywords
activitybabybackgroundbeautifulbedbedroombouncecaucasiancelebrationcheckeredcheerfulchildrenchristmascoolcutedecordecorationemotionalfamilyfemalefunnygirlshappinesshappyholidayhomehumanindoorsjoyjumpkidslaughleaplittlemattressmerrymotionnew yearpeoplepillowsplayplayfulredroomskipsmallwhitewinteryearyoung