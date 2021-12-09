 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 11 2021: Large production plant workshop with different contemporary equipment ready for installing first point view drone on August 11 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1083640315
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.8 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.3 MB

Related stock videos

impressive aerial view large oil factory territory covered with smoke coming out from chimneys against blue sky
4k00:47impressive aerial view large oil factory territory covered with smoke coming out from chimneys against blue sky
new brown packaging paper and stuck roll piles stored in modern ecological production plant large warehouse
4k00:11new brown packaging paper and stuck roll piles stored in modern ecological production plant large warehouse
time lapse huge brown paper rolls and skilled working employees in uniform at modern production plant
4k00:06time lapse huge brown paper rolls and skilled working employees in uniform at modern production plant
time lapse motion along large storehouse loaded with brown paper rolls and forklift loaders drive at modern plant
4k00:06time lapse motion along large storehouse loaded with brown paper rolls and forklift loaders drive at modern plant
brown hot liquid cellulose mixes in large tank near waste paper on conveyor belt at production factory
4k00:10brown hot liquid cellulose mixes in large tank near waste paper on conveyor belt at production factory
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 23 2019: Time lapse employees work with modern equipment in spacious plant workshop with sheets of cardboard paper on September 23 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 23 2019: Time lapse employees work with modern equipment in spacious plant workshop with sheets of cardboard paper on September 23 in Kazan
stacks of white plastic inner cases for domestic fridges stand in production plant large storage
4k00:06stacks of white plastic inner cases for domestic fridges stand in production plant large storage
drone moves under complicated metal construction along large refinery territory with powerful equipment
4k00:18drone moves under complicated metal construction along large refinery territory with powerful equipment

Related video keywords