 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 11 2021: Female workers with medical masks twist screws into refrigerators parts in assembling workshop of production plant on August 11 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1083640303
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV959.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV14.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2.9 MB

Related stock videos

hand pushing fabric roll into storage
hd00:06hand pushing fabric roll into storage

Related video keywords