All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 11 2021: Female workers with medical masks twist screws into refrigerators parts in assembling workshop of production plant on August 11 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083640303
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|959.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.9 MB
Related stock videos
Related video keywords
assembleassemblybusinesscaucasianconstructioncoronaviruscoviddetaildomesticengineeringequipmentfactoryfemaleindustrialindustryinstrumentkazanmachinemaskmedicalmetalpartplantplasticprocessproducerproductionquarantinerefrigeratorscrewscrewdriverservicetabletatarstantechniciantechnologytwistwarehousewomanworkworkerworkshopyoung