 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Boy hockey fan gives high five to players of favorite sports club and looks at handshaked palm on spectator place slow motion on September 01 in Kazan

O

By OKIOKI

  • Stock footage ID: 1083640228
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV476.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV2 MB

Related stock videos

little blond kid in jacket watches hockey competition supporting sportsmen from spectator places at match
4k00:10little blond kid in jacket watches hockey competition supporting sportsmen from spectator places at match
woman visagist draws hockey team symbol on little boy fan face with brush on blurred background close view
hd00:08woman visagist draws hockey team symbol on little boy fan face with brush on blurred background close view
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Boy with grandfather and happy hockey fans with favorite team symbols walk celebrating victory along stadium hall slow motion on September 01 in Kazan
4k00:14KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Boy with grandfather and happy hockey fans with favorite team symbols walk celebrating victory along stadium hall slow motion on September 01 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23 2020: Emotional young man in red hockey uniform with little boy holding large toy finger in sports stadium cafe on February 23 in Kazan
hd00:14KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23 2020: Emotional young man in red hockey uniform with little boy holding large toy finger in sports stadium cafe on February 23 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 29 2019: Motion around group of active joyful little boys playing table top hockey with plastic figures in light room close view on November 29 in Kazan
hd00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 29 2019: Motion around group of active joyful little boys playing table top hockey with plastic figures in light room close view on November 29 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 29 2019: Positive grey haired grandfather holds little boy in knitted hat watching hockey game on spectator places at stadium closeup on November 29 in Kazan
hd00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 29 2019: Positive grey haired grandfather holds little boy in knitted hat watching hockey game on spectator places at stadium closeup on November 29 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - OCTOBER 23 2019: Woman makes face painting drawing logo and name of favorite hockey team on boy cheek in stadium hall before game closeup on October 23 in Kazan
hd00:21KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - OCTOBER 23 2019: Woman makes face painting drawing logo and name of favorite hockey team on boy cheek in stadium hall before game closeup on October 23 in Kazan
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Crowd of hockey fans with symbols of favorite sports team walks celebrating victory in match along stadium hall slow motion on September 01 in Kazan
4k00:16KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Crowd of hockey fans with symbols of favorite sports team walks celebrating victory in match along stadium hall slow motion on September 01 in Kazan

Related video keywords