All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Boy hockey fan gives high five to players of favorite sports club and looks at handshaked palm on spectator place slow motion on September 01 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083640228
Video clip length: 00:08FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|476.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9.9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10little blond kid in jacket watches hockey competition supporting sportsmen from spectator places at match
hd00:08woman visagist draws hockey team symbol on little boy fan face with brush on blurred background close view
4k00:14KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Boy with grandfather and happy hockey fans with favorite team symbols walk celebrating victory along stadium hall slow motion on September 01 in Kazan
hd00:14KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - FEBRUARY 23 2020: Emotional young man in red hockey uniform with little boy holding large toy finger in sports stadium cafe on February 23 in Kazan
hd00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 29 2019: Motion around group of active joyful little boys playing table top hockey with plastic figures in light room close view on November 29 in Kazan
hd00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 29 2019: Positive grey haired grandfather holds little boy in knitted hat watching hockey game on spectator places at stadium closeup on November 29 in Kazan
hd00:21KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - OCTOBER 23 2019: Woman makes face painting drawing logo and name of favorite hockey team on boy cheek in stadium hall before game closeup on October 23 in Kazan