All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - SEPTEMBER 01 2021: Young employee in dark robe cleans machine tool and talks to colleagues in spacious workshop at production plant on September 01 in Kazan
O
By OKIOKI
- Stock footage ID: 1083640102
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|802.9 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:13KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MARCH 13 2019: Skilled employees work at modern home refrigerators assembling on production line with conveyor on March 13 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - NOVEMBER 21 2019: Happy young worker in grey uniform puts on white helmet with logo posing in production plant workshop closeup slow motion on November 21 in Kazan
4k00:06KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MARCH 13 2019: Young employees in uniform twist fastening screws into modern home fridges cases in brightly lit storage on March 13 in Kazan
4k00:12KAZAN, TATARSTAN/RUSSIA - MARCH 02 2020: Girl worker in uniform hangs natural meat sausages on rack in production plant workshop closeup slow motion on March 02 in Kazan
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 12 2020: Young employee with face shield closes case and walks away at electrical distribution substation in green sunny park closeup on August 12 in Kazan
4k00:08KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - AUGUST 07 2020: Young employee transports metal rack with colorful protective welder masks walking along light production plant storehouse on August 07 in Kazan
4k00:11KAZAN, TATARSTAN RUSSIA - JUNE 04 2020: Positive young employee wearing white hardhat and uniform jacket stands on oilfiend against forest under sky with white clouds on June 04 in Kazan