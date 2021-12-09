All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
0
Stock video
spaghetti close-up and moving. High quality 4k footage
f
By fokusgood
- Stock footage ID: 1083639298
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|90.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|14.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.8 MB
