All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
a supermarket buyer puts cucumbers in a plastic bag. cucumbers are in the vegetable section next to the eggplants
f
By fokusgood
- Stock footage ID: 1083636040
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|106.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Close-up seller weigh meat and put it in package for woman who choose more meat from the counter at the market
4k00:30Beautiful woman looking at cosmetics in supermarket. Attractive girl buying cosmetic product. Housewife takes goods from shelf, sniffs and puts it back. Concept advertise business, consumerism, beauty
4k00:15One female mistress alone buying cat foods in big modern marketplace. Smile cute attractive person 30s walk then stand, look, thinking about cost to take quality famous brand meat for her animal
4k00:12One female mistress alone look for milk freshness quality ingredient in town marketplace. Smile attractive cute pretty person 30s carefully read sticker, pick up bottle and puts to products bag
4k00:16TORONTO JULY 2017: Woman selects and buys pre-packaged meat. Chicken on sale at local supermarket in refrigerated section. Indecisive lady picking up and putting back poultry packages in fridge.
4k00:09Woman's white hands pick up rolls with tongs from shelf in marketplace and put in craft package. Close up concept of selection and buy crusty freshness rooty for delicious morning breakfast
hd00:12sale, shopping, food, pregnancy and people concept - happy pregnant woman buying pears and putting them into paper bag at grocery store or supermarket
Related video keywords
bagbiobuybuyercasualchoicechoosechoosingconsumercucumbercucumberscustomerdieteco packagingeggplantsfemalefoodfreshfruitgreengroceriesgroceryhandhandshealthyholdingingredientmanymarketnaturalnextorganicpickingpriceproductproductsputsqualityraw food dietrecipesretailreusable bagsalesectionshopshoppingstoresupermarket