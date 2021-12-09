 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.

A

By Alex_Maryna

  • Stock footage ID: 1083632122
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV25 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5 MB

Related stock videos

Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:18Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
4k00:14Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
Same model in other videos
Professional Elderly Man Carpenter Working on Wood Using Carpentry Tools in the Garage. Craft Authentic Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:14Professional Elderly Man Carpenter Working on Wood Using Carpentry Tools in the Garage. Craft Authentic Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Grandmother with Her Granddaughter in a Santa Claus Hat Make Holiday Purchases in the Online Store Using a Laptop and a Credit Card. Christmas Gifts, Online Shopping, Intergenerational Communication.
4k00:16Grandmother with Her Granddaughter in a Santa Claus Hat Make Holiday Purchases in the Online Store Using a Laptop and a Credit Card. Christmas Gifts, Online Shopping, Intergenerational Communication.
Grandmother and Granddaughter Celebrate Christmas or New Year Online Using a Video Call on A Laptop. Virtual Family Holiday Online Chat, Fun Communication, Celebration, Generational Communication.
4k00:21Grandmother and Granddaughter Celebrate Christmas or New Year Online Using a Video Call on A Laptop. Virtual Family Holiday Online Chat, Fun Communication, Celebration, Generational Communication.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:20Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Cute Girl in Santa Claus Hat Gives a Gift to Grandmother for Christmas or New Year. Christmas Mood, Surprise, Intergenerational Communication. Positive Emotions and Gift Concept.
4k00:23Cute Girl in Santa Claus Hat Gives a Gift to Grandmother for Christmas or New Year. Christmas Mood, Surprise, Intergenerational Communication. Positive Emotions and Gift Concept.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:20Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
4k00:14Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
Caring Grandfather with his Teenage Granddaughter Spend Time Together, Work on Wood, Enjoying Communication in the Workshop. Hobby Garage. Communication Between Generations, Family and Mental Health.
4k00:19Caring Grandfather with his Teenage Granddaughter Spend Time Together, Work on Wood, Enjoying Communication in the Workshop. Hobby Garage. Communication Between Generations, Family and Mental Health.

Related video keywords