All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
A
By Alex_Maryna
- Stock footage ID: 1083632104
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|21 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Same model in other videos
4k00:14Professional Elderly Man Carpenter Working on Wood Using Carpentry Tools in the Garage. Craft Authentic Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:16Grandmother with Her Granddaughter in a Santa Claus Hat Make Holiday Purchases in the Online Store Using a Laptop and a Credit Card. Christmas Gifts, Online Shopping, Intergenerational Communication.
4k00:21Grandmother and Granddaughter Celebrate Christmas or New Year Online Using a Video Call on A Laptop. Virtual Family Holiday Online Chat, Fun Communication, Celebration, Generational Communication.
4k00:20Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:23Cute Girl in Santa Claus Hat Gives a Gift to Grandmother for Christmas or New Year. Christmas Mood, Surprise, Intergenerational Communication. Positive Emotions and Gift Concept.
4k00:20Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:19Caring Grandfather with his Teenage Granddaughter Spend Time Together, Work on Wood, Enjoying Communication in the Workshop. Hobby Garage. Communication Between Generations, Family and Mental Health.
Related video keywords
actionageartistchildrencreativitydesignereducationelderlyemployeeenjoyentertainmentgenerationgoalgranddaughtergrandfathergrandpagrandparentgrandsonindoorsjoyknowledgelearningmakemanufacturingmaturemenoccupationolderoutsidepaintingparentpartnershippensionerprocessprofessionalrecreationretiredseniorskillssmilestudytalkteacherteamteamworktogethernesstoytrainingworkingworkshop