0
Stock video
Teen Girl with Carpenter Grandfather Doing Woodcarving with Carpentry Tools in a Cozy Garage. Craft Authentic Workshop. Communication Between Generations, Learning a Craft, Manual Labor, Hobbies.
A
By Alex_Maryna
- Stock footage ID: 1083632065
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|852.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|22 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
