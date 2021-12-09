All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
An Elderly Man Feels a Sharp Back Pain After Waking Up, Poor Sleep Conditions, Discomfort in the Lower Back, Pinched Nerve, Stiffness in Movement. Elderly Person Arthritis Concept.
A
By Alex_Maryna
- Stock footage ID: 1083632056
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.4 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Back view on male pensioner coming out from building and taking grocery deliveryfrom young Caucasian female courier. Woman in mask and gloves handing packet with food to old man. Pandemic concept.
4k00:05Back view of old Caucasian man sitting in wheelchair in front of big window closed with curtain and thinking. Lonely elderly man spending day alone at home. Oldness, retirement, disabled people.
4k00:14Asian elderly senior male grandpa sitting at sofa couch at home living room on quarantine in concept healthcare, chronic health issue or low back pain in retired older people.
hd00:10people, healthcare and problem concept - unhappy senior man suffering from pain in back or reins at home
4k00:11back view of asian female medical student has online remote learning by laptop computer in the classroom at school
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Excited Happy Elderly Couple Shopping Online From Home Using Computer and Credit Card. Online Shopping, Selection of Goods for Ordering on the Internet. Modern Technologies and Retirement Concept.
4k00:18An Elderly Man Wakes Up From a Nightmare in Bed in His Room at Home. Poor Sleep, Stress, Nervousness and Anxiety, Poor Sleep Conditions, Mental Health.
4k00:17Elderly Man Tries to Rest, Gets Annoyed By Noisy Neighbors, Suffers From Insomnia on the Bed at Home. Thin Walls, Apartment Without Soundproofing, Renovation Work From Neighbors. Neighborhood Concept.
4k00:18A Retired Elderly Man Working at Home Feels Stress, Headache While Working with a Computer While Lying in Bed at Home. Modern Technology and Health Concept.
4k00:12Carefree Elderly Man Listening to Music With Big Headphones on the Bed at Home. Good Leisure, Have Fun at Home. Happy People Concept. Mental Health.
4k00:15Happy Elderly Man Freelancer Works Remotely, Browses the Internet Using a Laptop, Reads an E-book in the Application on the Bed at Home. Remote Work, Modern Technology and Retirement Concept.
4k00:23Tired Elderly Man Has Acute Headache While Sitting on ahe Bed At Home. Virus, Headache, Migraine, Anxiety. Seniors, Dizziness, High Blood Pressure, Health Care and Retirement Insurance.