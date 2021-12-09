All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
An Elderly Man Wakes Up From a Nightmare in Bed in His Room at Home. Poor Sleep, Stress, Nervousness and Anxiety, Poor Sleep Conditions, Mental Health.
A
By Alex_Maryna
- Stock footage ID: 1083632026
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.6 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|35.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:22Worried man taking and gently stroking hand of his sick mother showing care or love. Son comforting wrinkled arm of elderly mom lying at bed. Guy giving support to his old parent. Side view Close up
4k00:08Close-up of a doctor holding a wrinkled hand at the hospital. Man wearing a white coat comforting a weak old patient.
hd00:26A beautiful female nurse attends to an elderly male patient, plumping up his pillows and chatting with him. In slow motion.
hd00:26Sad senior man lying on hospital bed and looking away. Old patient with oxygen tube feeling lonely and thinking at hospital. Sick aged man lying hospitalized in a medical clinic.
4k00:11Close-up of holding an elderly patient's hand at the hospital. Young man caring his grandmother's health.
4k00:10Close-up of doctor caring an elderly woman. Man wearing a white coat helping a weak female patient to recover.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:14Senior mixed race couple both ill in bed. woman blowing nose. self isolation retirement lifestyle at home during coronavirus covid 19 pandemic.
Same model in other videos
4k00:20Excited Happy Elderly Couple Shopping Online From Home Using Computer and Credit Card. Online Shopping, Selection of Goods for Ordering on the Internet. Modern Technologies and Retirement Concept.
4k00:17Elderly Man Tries to Rest, Gets Annoyed By Noisy Neighbors, Suffers From Insomnia on the Bed at Home. Thin Walls, Apartment Without Soundproofing, Renovation Work From Neighbors. Neighborhood Concept.
4k00:17An Elderly Man Feels a Sharp Back Pain After Waking Up, Poor Sleep Conditions, Discomfort in the Lower Back, Pinched Nerve, Stiffness in Movement. Elderly Person Arthritis Concept.
4k00:18A Retired Elderly Man Working at Home Feels Stress, Headache While Working with a Computer While Lying in Bed at Home. Modern Technology and Health Concept.
4k00:12Carefree Elderly Man Listening to Music With Big Headphones on the Bed at Home. Good Leisure, Have Fun at Home. Happy People Concept. Mental Health.
4k00:15Happy Elderly Man Freelancer Works Remotely, Browses the Internet Using a Laptop, Reads an E-book in the Application on the Bed at Home. Remote Work, Modern Technology and Retirement Concept.
4k00:23Tired Elderly Man Has Acute Headache While Sitting on ahe Bed At Home. Virus, Headache, Migraine, Anxiety. Seniors, Dizziness, High Blood Pressure, Health Care and Retirement Insurance.
Related video keywords
acheagealonealzheimers diseaseanxietyanxiousawakebadbeddiseasedisturbdizzinessdreamelderelderlyemotionalexhaustionfailurefrustratedgrandfatherheadachehealth carehealthcarehigh blood pressurehomeillnessindoorsinsurancemalemanmentalmigrainenightpainpersonproblemretiredsadseniorserioussicksittingsleepstresssufferingtensiontireduncomfortableunhappyvirus