 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Cute Girl in Santa Claus Hat Gives a Gift to Grandmother for Christmas or New Year. Christmas Mood, Surprise, Intergenerational Communication. Positive Emotions and Gift Concept.

A

By Alex_Maryna

  • Stock footage ID: 1083631987
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 60Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV2.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.9 MB

Related stock videos

african american grandparents hug visiting for christmas young man hugging grandmother enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
4k00:07african american grandparents hug visiting for christmas young man hugging grandmother enjoying festive holiday celebration on winter evening at home 4k footage
african american family christmas grandfather holding baby girl giving kiss proud of granddaughter happy grandparents enjoying festive holiday reunion at home 4k
4k00:16african american family christmas grandfather holding baby girl giving kiss proud of granddaughter happy grandparents enjoying festive holiday reunion at home 4k
Over shoulder view of old senior grandmother holding digital tablet computer video conference calling granddaughter opening Christmas gift in virtual family online chat social distance party meeting.
4k00:42Over shoulder view of old senior grandmother holding digital tablet computer video conference calling granddaughter opening Christmas gift in virtual family online chat social distance party meeting.
Grandfather holding up baby grandparents visiting christmas eve hugging family enjoying festive celebration reunion at home 4k footage
4k00:25Grandfather holding up baby grandparents visiting christmas eve hugging family enjoying festive celebration reunion at home 4k footage
Family Christmas Meal. A young woman lights the candles at the Christmas table. Grandma and granddaughter decorate the Christmas tree
4k00:10Family Christmas Meal. A young woman lights the candles at the Christmas table. Grandma and granddaughter decorate the Christmas tree
Grandfather holding up baby african american family christmas grandfather holding baby girl giving kiss proud of granddaughter happy grandparents enjoying festive holiday reunion at home 4k
4k00:10Grandfather holding up baby african american family christmas grandfather holding baby girl giving kiss proud of granddaughter happy grandparents enjoying festive holiday reunion at home 4k
Mother hugging son Christmas eve hug bringing presents for family enjoying festive holiday celebration together on winter evening at home 4k footage
4k00:13Mother hugging son Christmas eve hug bringing presents for family enjoying festive holiday celebration together on winter evening at home 4k footage
Happy grandson sitting with grandma on couch and embracing on christmas eve. Portrait of cheerful senior grandmother and preteen boy hugging and smiling resting on sofa and celebrating new year
4k00:35Happy grandson sitting with grandma on couch and embracing on christmas eve. Portrait of cheerful senior grandmother and preteen boy hugging and smiling resting on sofa and celebrating new year
Same model in other videos
Excited Happy Elderly Couple Shopping Online From Home Using Computer and Credit Card. Online Shopping, Selection of Goods for Ordering on the Internet. Modern Technologies and Retirement Concept.
4k00:20Excited Happy Elderly Couple Shopping Online From Home Using Computer and Credit Card. Online Shopping, Selection of Goods for Ordering on the Internet. Modern Technologies and Retirement Concept.
Grandmother with Her Granddaughter in a Santa Claus Hat Make Holiday Purchases in the Online Store Using a Laptop and a Credit Card. Christmas Gifts, Online Shopping, Intergenerational Communication.
4k00:16Grandmother with Her Granddaughter in a Santa Claus Hat Make Holiday Purchases in the Online Store Using a Laptop and a Credit Card. Christmas Gifts, Online Shopping, Intergenerational Communication.
Grandmother and Granddaughter Celebrate Christmas or New Year Online Using a Video Call on A Laptop. Virtual Family Holiday Online Chat, Fun Communication, Celebration, Generational Communication.
4k00:21Grandmother and Granddaughter Celebrate Christmas or New Year Online Using a Video Call on A Laptop. Virtual Family Holiday Online Chat, Fun Communication, Celebration, Generational Communication.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:20Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
4k00:20Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Works in the Workshop, Making Artistic Woodcarving. Communication of Generations. Handicraft, Skills Training. Profession, Art and Hobby Concept.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
4k00:14Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
Caring Grandfather with his Teenage Granddaughter Spend Time Together, Work on Wood, Enjoying Communication in the Workshop. Hobby Garage. Communication Between Generations, Family and Mental Health.
4k00:19Caring Grandfather with his Teenage Granddaughter Spend Time Together, Work on Wood, Enjoying Communication in the Workshop. Hobby Garage. Communication Between Generations, Family and Mental Health.
Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.
4k00:21Grandfather Carpenter with his Teenage Granddaughter Work on Wood With Carpentry Tools in the Workshop. Communication of Generations, Training in the Craft. Concept of Handmade, Profession and Family.

Related video keywords