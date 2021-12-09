 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Portrait of an African-American Woman, a Successful Fashion Designer in a Light, Cozy Workshop. Beautiful Successful People in the Workplace. Concept of Handmade, Manual Labor, Fashion and Couturier.

A

By Alex_Maryna

  • Stock footage ID: 1083631975
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.5 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV22.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.5 MB

Related stock videos

Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
hd00:16Two male colleagues employees cooperating in office talking working together at workplace, smiling businessmen coworkers discussing planning computer business project brainstorm in corporate teamwork
Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
4k00:09Focused business man entrepreneur typing on laptop doing research. Young male professional using computer sitting at home office desk. Busy worker freelancer working on modern tech notebook device.
Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
4k00:13Close up view of focused businessman wears computer glasses for reducing eye strain blurred vision looking at pc screen with computer reflection using internet, reading, watching, working online late.
Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
hd00:21Friendly creative diverse colleagues team discuss online project use computer at workplace, multiracial coworkers group talk work together share ideas on digital marketing strategy at office meeting
Female hands write to do list on blank notepad. Setting goals concept. Top view desktop. Productivity and success. Office workspace flatlay
4k00:15Female hands write to do list on blank notepad. Setting goals concept. Top view desktop. Productivity and success. Office workspace flatlay
Technology of someone who are coding there program. Closeup of programer hands.
hd00:19Technology of someone who are coding there program. Closeup of programer hands.
Seven Stylish Diverse People Lean on a Conference Table While Energetically Discussing Daily Business Plans. Shot on RED EPIC 4K(uhd).
4k00:11Seven Stylish Diverse People Lean on a Conference Table While Energetically Discussing Daily Business Plans. Shot on RED EPIC 4K(uhd).
The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.
hd00:11The man in his glasses speaks on the phone fluttering the book interior design. Something is looking for. Design Business. Enthusiastic. Design, abstract. Shot on RED Epic Camera.

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
4k00:14 In Creative Office Productive Coworkers Standing at the Table Having Strategic Planning Session. They Work on Laptops, Exchange Notes, Bring Folders with Graphs.Shot on RED EPIC (uhd).
Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Portrait of a Bearded Young Man Wearing Glasses Sitting in His Office Working on a Computer. Computer Screen Reflects in His Glasses. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait Shot of a Beautiful Young Hispanic Woman Working on a Computer, Smiling Warmly on the Camera. In the Background Busy Office with Working Colleagues. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera
4k00:14Portrait Shot of a Beautiful Young Hispanic Woman Working on a Computer, Smiling Warmly on the Camera. In the Background Busy Office with Working Colleagues. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera
In the Busy Corporate Office Team of Diverse Young Creative People Work on a Problem Solution. Collectively They Try to Help Coworker to Solve Problem. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13In the Busy Corporate Office Team of Diverse Young Creative People Work on a Problem Solution. Collectively They Try to Help Coworker to Solve Problem. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
Successful Fashion Designers Caucasian Woman and African-American Woman Create a New Fashion Collection in a Sewing Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Apparel Design Startup Concept.
4k00:28Successful Fashion Designers Caucasian Woman and African-American Woman Create a New Fashion Collection in a Sewing Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Apparel Design Startup Concept.
Portrait of an African-American Woman, a Successful Fashion Designer in a Light, Cozy Workshop. Beautiful Successful People in the Workplace. Concept of Handmade, Manual Labor, Fashion and Couturier.
4k00:17Portrait of an African-American Woman, a Successful Fashion Designer in a Light, Cozy Workshop. Beautiful Successful People in the Workplace. Concept of Handmade, Manual Labor, Fashion and Couturier.
Successful Businessman-tailor, African-American Girl, Works with Sketches of Clothes, Using a Laptop. Creation of an Individual Costume in a Luxurious Atelier. Sewing Small Business, Fashion Industry.
4k00:17Successful Businessman-tailor, African-American Girl, Works with Sketches of Clothes, Using a Laptop. Creation of an Individual Costume in a Luxurious Atelier. Sewing Small Business, Fashion Industry.
Portrait of an African-American Woman, a Successful Fashion Designer in a Light, Cozy Workshop. Beautiful Successful People in the Workplace. Concept of Handmade, Manual Labor, Fashion and Couturier.
4k00:18Portrait of an African-American Woman, a Successful Fashion Designer in a Light, Cozy Workshop. Beautiful Successful People in the Workplace. Concept of Handmade, Manual Labor, Fashion and Couturier.
Successful Businessman-tailor, African-American Girl, Works with Sketches of Clothes, Using a Laptop. Creation of an Individual Costume in a Luxurious Atelier. Sewing Small Business, Fashion Industry.
4k00:18Successful Businessman-tailor, African-American Girl, Works with Sketches of Clothes, Using a Laptop. Creation of an Individual Costume in a Luxurious Atelier. Sewing Small Business, Fashion Industry.
Successful Fashion Designers, a Caucasian Woman and an African-American Woman, are Working on a New Collection of Clothes, Approving Samples in The Workshop. Fashion Industry, Creative Small Business.
4k00:22Successful Fashion Designers, a Caucasian Woman and an African-American Woman, are Working on a New Collection of Clothes, Approving Samples in The Workshop. Fashion Industry, Creative Small Business.
Successful Fashion Designers, a Caucasian Woman and an African-American Woman, are Working on a New Collection of Clothes, Approving Samples in The Workshop. Fashion Industry, Creative Small Business.
4k00:19Successful Fashion Designers, a Caucasian Woman and an African-American Woman, are Working on a New Collection of Clothes, Approving Samples in The Workshop. Fashion Industry, Creative Small Business.
Successful Fashion Designers Caucasian Woman and African-American Woman Create a New Fashion Collection in a Sewing Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Apparel Design Startup Concept.
4k00:22Successful Fashion Designers Caucasian Woman and African-American Woman Create a New Fashion Collection in a Sewing Workshop. Handicraft, Creative Small Business. Apparel Design Startup Concept.

Related video keywords