 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

a customer in a supermarket picks out tomatoes and puts them in a plastic bag. High quality 4k footage

f

By fokusgood

  • Stock footage ID: 1083631903
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV108.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV18.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.7 MB

Related stock videos

Woman's white hands take few colorful tomatoes in marketplace and hold. Closeup concept of selection and buying fruit or red vegetable. Young girl pick up some tasty freshness ingredient for cooking
4k00:11Woman's white hands take few colorful tomatoes in marketplace and hold. Closeup concept of selection and buying fruit or red vegetable. Young girl pick up some tasty freshness ingredient for cooking
Woman Hand Selects Fresh Squeezed Juice In Plastic Bottle At Supermarket. Closeup.
4k00:14Woman Hand Selects Fresh Squeezed Juice In Plastic Bottle At Supermarket. Closeup.
Young woman in a mask from a coronavirus epidemic is standing in the grocery department of a supermarket. She is buying quickly picking up food, where people are buying up food in a panic.
hd00:17Young woman in a mask from a coronavirus epidemic is standing in the grocery department of a supermarket. She is buying quickly picking up food, where people are buying up food in a panic.
A young couple walk around a pick out healthy produce products together in a grocery store. Wide shot.
hd00:27A young couple walk around a pick out healthy produce products together in a grocery store. Wide shot.
Woman in supermarket choosing ham from the fridge
hd00:17Woman in supermarket choosing ham from the fridge
One female mistress alone look for milk freshness quality ingredient in town marketplace. Smile attractive cute pretty person 30s carefully read sticker, pick up bottle and puts to products bag
4k00:12One female mistress alone look for milk freshness quality ingredient in town marketplace. Smile attractive cute pretty person 30s carefully read sticker, pick up bottle and puts to products bag
Young woman chooses ripe oranges on store shelves.
hd00:09Young woman chooses ripe oranges on store shelves.
Shop assistant in grocery store helping shoppers
4k00:18Shop assistant in grocery store helping shoppers

Related video keywords