 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Valentine's Day. Red lilac purple shining background with bokeh. Celebrating Valentine's Day. Two hearts. Very peri

V

By Volodymyr1971

  • Stock footage ID: 1083631648
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4134.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4 MB

Related stock videos

Pink petal explosion animation for happy scenes
4k00:20Pink petal explosion animation for happy scenes
Heart of Rose Petals exploding
hd00:30Heart of Rose Petals exploding
delicate pink yellow circle bokeh lights. computer generated loopable abstract motion background, slight film grain. HD 1080 pogressive.
hd00:10delicate pink yellow circle bokeh lights. computer generated loopable abstract motion background, slight film grain. HD 1080 pogressive.
beautiful festive shiny video with shimmering red sequins
hd00:12beautiful festive shiny video with shimmering red sequins
5 black stars rotating animation 3d background seamless loop - New quality vintage universal motion dynamic animated colorful joyful holiday music video footage
4k00:175 black stars rotating animation 3d background seamless loop - New quality vintage universal motion dynamic animated colorful joyful holiday music video footage
Balloon on a background of blue sky. a one balloon in the sky in a front of sun
4k00:12Balloon on a background of blue sky. a one balloon in the sky in a front of sun
Flying Black Helium Balloons from Bottom to Top and Disappear isolated on Green Screen Background 4K
4k00:05Flying Black Helium Balloons from Bottom to Top and Disappear isolated on Green Screen Background 4K
Iridescent Glitter in Purple Tones. Loop. The light passes through the facets of a slowly rotating diamond and creates repetitive sparkling highlights and rainbow colors
4k00:12Iridescent Glitter in Purple Tones. Loop. The light passes through the facets of a slowly rotating diamond and creates repetitive sparkling highlights and rainbow colors

Related video keywords