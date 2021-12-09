All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
a woman with a baby and a dog sitting at home on the couch by the laptop and trying to work as a freelancer. High quality 4k footage slow motion
f
By fokusgood
- Stock footage ID: 1083629962
Video clip length: 00:37FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|39 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Mental health concept. Twin babies distracting their mother from doing downward dog pose in a garden
4k00:12Fun family time outside. Mom teaches her baby twins how to practise yoga in a tropical garden
4k00:12A mother trying to focus and practice yoga while her twin babies keep bothering her. Mental health during the lockdown
hd00:22SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP, DOF: Perfect family having picnic in park on sunny summer day. Happy dad and mom lying on blanket, cheerful daughter eating baby biscuit, cute little dog licking and stealing it
Same model in other videos
4k00:15woman cleans the house. The woman is holding a mop and a bucket and gloves and a cleaning sponge. indoor cleaning concept. Video UHD slow motion
4k00:27A woman holds an iron in her hands and sits at the ironing table. dirty laundry before ironing after washing. cleaning and washing and ironing concept.home routine
4k00:20colleagues go down the corridor of the office to the exit. people company employees and businessmen walk together along the corridor of the office. four people walking in slow motion. people walk away
4k00:41woman freelancer works at a laptop on the shores of the dead sea in israel. recreation and remote work concept. beautiful landscape ein bokek in Israel. UHD video slow motion
4k00:14 woman with a baby and a dog sitting at home on the couch by the laptop and trying to work as a freelancer. woman in white t-shirt and jeans. High quality 4k footage
Related video keywords
asianbabybusinessbusinesswomancarecareerchildcomputerconcentrationcouchcutedaughterdogfamilyfreelancergirlholdhomeindoorsinfancyinfantinnocentinternetkidladylaptoplifestylelivingmobilemommothermotherhoodmultitasknotebooknurseryparentingportraitroomsittingsofatechnologytele workingtryingtypingweekdayswhitewomanworkworking